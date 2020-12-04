Advertisement

Vols to face Vandy December 12, host A&M on the 19th

The rescheduling allows the opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to each play 10 games
KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 17, 2016 - Tennessee Volunteers Power T Flag during the game between...
KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 17, 2016 - Tennessee Volunteers Power T Flag during the game between the Ohio Bobcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Tennessee Athletics(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference has announced a schedule for football games to be played on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 as a result of game postponements during the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19.

Tennessee will now travel to face Vanderbilt on Dec. 12 in Nashville, and the Volunteers will close the regular season against No. 5 Texas A&M on Dec. 19 in Neyland Stadium.

This rescheduling of games allows for the continued opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to each play 10 games in the 2020 season. The revised schedule is contingent on the absence of additional postponements prior to Dec. 12.

Should Texas A&M qualify for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19, Tennessee’s game against Texas A&M would be declared a no-contest, and the Aggies would represent the Western Division in the SEC title game.

The Vols were originally scheduled to take on Vanderbilt on Nov. 28, but the contest was postponed. UT’s matchup against Texas A&M was originally slated for Nov. 14 and then tentatively moved to Dec. 12 before officially being finalized for Dec. 19 today. It will be the first time the Vols and Aggies meet in Knoxville.

Schedule of SEC Football Games for Dec. 12:

  • LSU at Florida (rescheduled from Oct. 17)
  • Auburn at Mississippi State (rescheduled from Nov. 14)
  • Georgia at Missouri (rescheduled from Nov. 14)
  • Ole Miss at Texas A&M (rescheduled from Nov. 21)
  • Tennessee at Vanderbilt (rescheduled from Nov. 28)
  • Alabama at Arkansas (rescheduled from Dec. 5)

Schedule of SEC Football games for Dec. 19:

  • Texas A&M at Tennessee (rescheduled from Nov. 14)
  • Ole Miss at LSU (rescheduled from Dec. 5)
  • Missouri at Mississippi State (rescheduled from Dec. 5)
  • Vanderbilt at Georgia (rescheduled from Dec. 5)
  • SEC Football Championship, Atlanta, 8 pm ET/7 pm CT

