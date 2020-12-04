Advertisement

Wreaths Across America enforcing changes at local cemetery

WAA
WAA(WDTV)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wreaths Across America announced it is enforcing changes of its event at a local cemetery due to COVID-19.

In a statement Friday afternoon, Gov. John Sevier Veterans State Cemetery has changed its regulations regarding the placement of its wreaths.

Wreaths Across America says on Dec. 19, it will be a drive-in at your ticketed time to pick up the wreaths either from your car windows or have them placed in the trunk of your car. Those picking up wreaths will park in the area you place your wreaths.

Those picking up wreaths will be limited to 4 per car.

Masks are enforced. Parking attendants and volunteers will be wearing masks and gloves.

The time slots available are:

  • 12:05 to 12:45 p.m.
  • 12:45 to 1:15 p.m.
  • 1:15 to 1:45 p.m.
  • 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.
  • 2:15 to 2:45 p.m.
  • 2:45 to 3:15 p.m.

To register email bokprinc@utk.edu.

