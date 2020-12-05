Advertisement

At least 18 Chinese coal miners killed by lethal gas

China’s state TV says at least 18 coal miners have been killed by high levels of carbon monoxide in the country’s southwest.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers gauge the density of carbon...
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers gauge the density of carbon monoxide in the smog at the entrance of the coal mine in Yongchuan District of Chongqing, southwestern China, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. China's state TV says more than a dozen coal miners have been killed by high levels of carbon monoxide in the country's southwest.(Huang Wei/Xinhua via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) -China’s state TV says at least 18 coal miners have been killed by high levels of carbon monoxide in the country’s southwest.

One miner was found alive following the disaster Friday in the Diaoshidong mine in Chongqing, the report said. Rescuers are looking for five others.

China’s coal mining industry used to be the world’s deadliest, suffering more than 5,000 fatalities a year. Safety improved dramatically after authorities overhauled the industry starting about 15 years ago.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Tennessee
White House: Spread of coronavirus in Tennessee will “remain unyielding” without public health orders
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks in stores.
Clerk shot dead inside Tennessee Dollar Tree
Sweetwater shooting scene
Woman turns self in after shooting at victim near Sweetwater police headquarters
Scott Davis
Former Knox County Commissioner accused of punching dog, striking woman, pulling gun on deputies
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault

Latest News

Uber asking CDC to make drivers essential workers
TBI
TBI investigating after man dies during Nashville arrest
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications
Coalfield head football coach
Coach Keith Henry interview