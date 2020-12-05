Brief wintry mix followed by milder air this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another chance for a wintry mix kicks off the work week, but this round will be lower impact than last week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Saturday’s sunshine has pushed temperatures into the lower 50s for high. After sunset, temperatures will quickly tumble through the 40s and 30s.

While we’ll see clear skies for most of the overnight, a bit of patchy dense fog will develop during the early morning hours. With temperatures just below freezing, this could create a thin layer of ice on your car or very minor slick spots on the roadways.

Sunday sees the cloud cover build for much of the day, but we should remain dry. Temperatures will remain similar to Saturday in the lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

A weak storm system skirts just to our south Sunday night into Monday, so we won’t catch the brunt of the moisture from this. However, it could be cold enough for us to see a brief transition from rain to a light wintry mix or even light snow by Monday morning and midday. No accumulation is expected across the valley and plateau while only light accumulations are possible in the Smokies. Highs Monday will be in the lower 40s.

Temperatures will slowly thaw as the sunshine returns for the remainder of the work week. We should sneak back into the lower 50s by Wednesday and flirt with 60 degrees by Thursday and Friday.

The next chance for rain arrives next week, but we’re still ironing out which day looks the wettest.

Join WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

A brief wintry mix is possible Monday, but milder temperatures move in the rest of the week. (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.