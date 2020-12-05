Advertisement

Carole Baskin shares what she’s got in common with Knoxville film crew

Whether you’re a cool cat or kitten, you probably know the name Carole Baskin by now.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
After the documentary aired over the summer, Baskin and Exotic both became household names, but there’s no love lost between the two.

“I have not said anything about him personally,” Baskin said. Instead, Baskin, who runs the Big Cat Rescue in Florida, is focusing on something else with the help of a Knoxville film crew.

“The message for me is that big cats don’t belong in cages,” Baskin said. Her efforts took a big step Thursday when the House of Representatives passed the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which would ban private ownership of big cats like lions and tigers. “It’s not going to take anybody’s animals away,” she said. The act would instead have owners to register the cats they have and disallow them from buying or breeding more.

So what does a Knoxville filmmaker and crew have to do with Baskin and big cats?

Michael Samtesto and his crew have traveled the world documenting exactly that--the effort to keep big cats out of captivity. For Samtesto, leaving Tennessee and going to places like Nepal and the Big Cat Rescue has been the opportunity of a lifetime.

“It’s a total dream come true,” Samtesto said.

His documentary “The Hidden Tiger” is set to debut December 26.

The Big Cat Safety Act is headed to the Senate next.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

