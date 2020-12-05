Clerk shot dead inside Tennessee Dollar Tree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — West Tennessee police are investigating the murder of a Dollar Tree store clerk after he was shot and killed Friday afternoon.

Memphis police have not revealed details about the motive behind the shooting, but employees and frequent customers told WREG that the victim was a cashier at the store.

“Whoever did this, you know, I hope, you know, that they will come forward and, you know, say why they did it or, you know, find the reason behind of what happened,” said Dollar Tree customer Stephanie Richter.

WREG reported that Memphis police have not announced arrests or any suspects connected to the shooting.

