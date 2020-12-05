Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications

COALFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coalfield High School’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away Saturday morning, according to Coalfield’s Athletic Director Shawn Basler.

Henry passed away due to complications with COVID-19.

Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020. This year, the team went undefeated in the regular season and finished the season 12-1.

Basler asked everyone to keep the Coalfield community in their prayers as they go through this difficult time.

