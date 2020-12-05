Advertisement

Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications

Henry passed away due to complications with COVID-19.
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COALFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coalfield High School’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away Saturday morning, according to Coalfield’s Athletic Director Shawn Basler.

Henry passed away due to complications with COVID-19.

Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020. This year, the team went undefeated in the regular season and finished the season 12-1.

Basler asked everyone to keep the Coalfield community in their prayers as they go through this difficult time.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Tennessee
White House: Spread of coronavirus in Tennessee will “remain unyielding” without public health orders
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks in stores.
Clerk shot dead inside Tennessee Dollar Tree
Sweetwater shooting scene
Woman turns self in after shooting at victim near Sweetwater police headquarters
Scott Davis
Former Knox County Commissioner accused of punching dog, striking woman, pulling gun on deputies
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault

Latest News

Kentucky brothers accused of duct taping, raping woman during home invasion.
Kentucky brothers accused of duct taping, raping woman during home invasion
During a CNN town hall, Dr. Anthiny Fauci said the first dose of the vaccine is the “prime”...
Dr. Fauci explains why COVID-19 vaccines come in two doses
This undated photo provided by Time Magazine shows the cover of its Dec. 14, 2020 issue,...
Colorado student, scientist named Time’s ‘Kid of the Year’
Knox County reports 3 new deaths, more than 300 new COVID-19 cases