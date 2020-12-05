DOJ: ‘Drug kingpin’ used dead baby’s Social Security number to escape detection in Florida for decades

OCALA, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — Investigators say passport fraud led to the arrest of a man the Department of Justice calls a “drug kingpin.”

WTSP reports that Howard D. Farley, Jr., 72 of Nebraska was arrested after submitting a passport application where he used the name, date of birth and social security number of an infant who died in 1995.

The DOJ says that in 1985 Farley, along with 73 others, was indicted by a grand jury in Nebraska and charged with narcotics conspiracy. Farley was the alleged “drug kingpin” of the Southern Line, a railroad line drug dealers reportedly used to distribute substances.

Farley was the only person not caught in the case, according to the DOJ. Investigators said instead he assumed the dead baby’s identity and was a fugitive for more than 35 years.

On December 2, Farley was arrested at his home in Weirsdale on a federal warrant for passport fraud. Investigators said he was trying to board his private plane in a hangar at his home just before the arrest.

