Dr. Fauci explains why COVID-19 vaccines come in two doses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. health officials said individuals who get vaccinated for COVID-19 will likely need two doses.

The Pfizer and Modera vaccines are expected to begin distribution this month and both require two doses 28 days apart.

During a CNN town hall, Dr. Anthiny Fauci said the first dose of the vaccine is the “prime” does and the second is the booster. The booster will give Americans “optimal protection” against the virus, Fauci said.

“What you have is you get some degree, not optimal, but some degree of immunity a couple of weeks after the first dose,” Fauci said. “That’s not optimal. After the second dose, you get optimal immunity anywhere from seven to 10 days after the second dose.”

According to Fauci, a vaccine being produced by Johnson and Johnson would only require one dose.

Fauci said the data from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has not been reviewed. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines show 95 percent efficiency.

During the town hall, Fauci said the majority of Americans will need to be vaccinated before the U.S. reaches herd immunity. When the country reaches herd immunity, social distancing measures can be eased, Fauci said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.