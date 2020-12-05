Advertisement

Dr. Fauci explains why COVID-19 vaccines come in two doses

During a CNN town hall, Dr. Anthiny Fauci said the first dose of the vaccine is the “prime” does and the second is the booster
During a CNN town hall, Dr. Anthiny Fauci said the first dose of the vaccine is the “prime”...
During a CNN town hall, Dr. Anthiny Fauci said the first dose of the vaccine is the “prime” does and the second is the booster(Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 1:48 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. health officials said individuals who get vaccinated for COVID-19 will likely need two doses.

The Pfizer and Modera vaccines are expected to begin distribution this month and both require two doses 28 days apart.

During a CNN town hall, Dr. Anthiny Fauci said the first dose of the vaccine is the “prime” does and the second is the booster. The booster will give Americans “optimal protection” against the virus, Fauci said.

“What you have is you get some degree, not optimal, but some degree of immunity a couple of weeks after the first dose,” Fauci said. “That’s not optimal. After the second dose, you get optimal immunity anywhere from seven to 10 days after the second dose.”

According to Fauci, a vaccine being produced by Johnson and Johnson would only require one dose.

Fauci said the data from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine has not been reviewed. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines show 95 percent efficiency.

During the town hall, Fauci said the majority of Americans will need to be vaccinated before the U.S. reaches herd immunity. When the country reaches herd immunity, social distancing measures can be eased, Fauci said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Tennessee
White House: Spread of coronavirus in Tennessee will “remain unyielding” without public health orders
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks in stores.
Clerk shot dead inside Tennessee Dollar Tree
Sweetwater shooting scene
Woman turns self in after shooting at victim near Sweetwater police headquarters
Scott Davis
Former Knox County Commissioner accused of punching dog, striking woman, pulling gun on deputies
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault

Latest News

Kentucky brothers accused of duct taping, raping woman during home invasion.
Kentucky brothers accused of duct taping, raping woman during home invasion
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications
This undated photo provided by Time Magazine shows the cover of its Dec. 14, 2020 issue,...
Colorado student, scientist named Time’s ‘Kid of the Year’
Knox County reports 3 new deaths, more than 300 new COVID-19 cases