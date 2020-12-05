East Tenn. animal shelter in need of donations after taking in 52 dogs within past week

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is in need of donations after taking in 52 medically needy dogs over the past week.

The shelter said 45 dogs “were voluntarily surrendered” from a home in the area. Seven other dogs were taken in from an emergency case.

According to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page, most of their resources were pulled to help nurse the dogs back to health.

Donations are currently being accepted to help the shelter reach its $7,000 goal for medical care and materials.

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking the Facebook link above, by visiting the website by CLICKING HERE, or by calling the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County at 423-279-2741.

