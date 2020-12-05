Advertisement

East Tenn. animal shelter in need of donations after taking in 52 dogs within past week

The shelter said 45 dogs “were voluntarily surrendered” from a home in the area. Seven other dogs were taken in from an emergency case.
The shelter said 45 dogs “were voluntarily surrendered” from a home in the area. Seven other...
The shelter said 45 dogs “were voluntarily surrendered” from a home in the area. Seven other dogs were taken in from an emergency case.(Animal Shelter of Sullivan County)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County is in need of donations after taking in 52 medically needy dogs over the past week.

The shelter said 45 dogs “were voluntarily surrendered” from a home in the area. Seven other dogs were taken in from an emergency case.

According to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page, most of their resources were pulled to help nurse the dogs back to health.

Donations are currently being accepted to help the shelter reach its $7,000 goal for medical care and materials.

Those interested in donating can do so by clicking the Facebook link above, by visiting the website by CLICKING HERE, or by calling the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County at 423-279-2741.

45 dogs have been voluntarily surrendered from a single home in Sullivan County over the period of a week after a call...

Posted by The Animal Shelter of Sullivan County on Friday, December 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Tennessee
White House: Spread of coronavirus in Tennessee will “remain unyielding” without public health orders
Sweetwater shooting scene
Woman turns self in after shooting at victim near Sweetwater police headquarters
Scott Davis
Former Knox County Commissioner accused of punching dog, striking woman, pulling gun on deputies
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks in stores.
Clerk shot dead inside Tennessee Dollar Tree

Latest News

National Guard members who have the proper training or skills will be allowed to work as nurses...
Governor signs order authorizing National Guard to deploy to Tennessee hospitals
Both full- and part-time associates are eligible for the bonus.
Walmart announces more than $19.3 million in cash bonuses for Tennessee associates
Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2020 Fall Camp practice on Haslam...
Who’s on first? No starting QB named ahead of Florida game
A mix of sun and clouds to start Saturday.
Sunny and chilly this afternoon