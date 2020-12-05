Advertisement

Governor signs order authorizing National Guard to deploy to Tennessee hospitals

By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order Friday authorizing the State and National Guard to aid hospitals as COVId-19 cases surge.

According to Executive Order No. 68, the National Guard is authorized to assist with health care and emergency service roles to reduce the strain on the state’s health care system.

The executive order states, “Personnel may: (1) perform authorized diagnostic testing for COVID-19 in health care settings, including but not to limited to hospitals, emergency departments, and alternate care sites (collectively, “Facilities”); (2) perform authorized nursing and other functions in Facilities; and (3) operate public or privately owned, permitted ambulance service vehicles with a licensed service.”

National Guard members who have the proper training or skills will be allowed to work as nurses and ambulance operators.

Nearly 2,500 Tennesseans were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Friday.

