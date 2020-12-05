Holiday shipping deadlines you need to know for major delivery services

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service encouraged customers to mail holiday packages as early as possible during the pandemic.

USPS said the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas are its “peak season.” The pandemic has caused a large increase in online shopping which has made 2020 busier than ever for USPS.

The week of Dec. 14 is expected to be the busiest week of the year for shipping and delivery.

To ensure package delivery by Dec. 25, USPS has released the following deadlines:

Dec. 18 – First-class mail

Dec. 19 – Priority mail

Dec. 23 - Priority express mail

USPS workers will deliver mail on Sundays throughout the rest of the year.

If you plan to ship holiday packages through UPS, the following deadlines apply:

Dec. 15 - Ground

Dec. 21 - 3 Day Select

Dec. 22 - 2nd Day Air

Dec. 23 - Next Day Air

If you plan to ship holiday packages through FedEx, the following deadlines apply:

Dec. 9 – Smart Post

Dec. 15 – Ground, Express Saver

Dec. 21 – Express Saver, 3 Day Freight

Dec. 22 – 2 Day, 2 Day AM, 2 Day Freight

Dec. 23 – 1 Day Freight, Extra Hours, Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight, First Overnight

Dec. 25 – Same Day, Same Day City Priority, Same City Direct

