How much do the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ cost?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you ever wondered what the ’12 Days of Christmas’ would cost?

“The 12 Days of Christmas,” will set you back $16,168.14, according to the 2020 Christmas Price Index from PNC Financial Services Group.

According to PNC, the cost of Christmas decreased by nearly 60 percent in 2020. In 2019, the cost was an estimated $38,993.59.

This year, PNC reported the lowest cost since the start of the price index in 1984.

The annual index calculated the price tag for what it would cost to buy all 364 gifts that are repeated in the verses, including all 12 drummers drumming and, of course, a partridge in a pear tree, a gift that is received on all 12 days.

PNC consulted with the federal government’s consumer price index (CPI) for help when pricing all 12 gifts. The CPI is a weighted average of consumer goods and services that is closely tied to the cost of living, a statistic used to chart inflation or deflation.

The ‘Seven Swans-a-Swimming’ are the most expensive overall gift in PNC’s Christmas Price Index at $23,125. The least expensive are the three French Hens at $210.

Many gift options were not available this year due to the pandemic, including twelve drummers drumming, eleven pipers piping, ten lords-a-leaping and nine ladies dancing.

