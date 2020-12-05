Advertisement

Kentucky brothers accused of duct taping, raping woman during home invasion

A Kentucky man and his juvenile brother are accused of duct-taping parts of a woman’s body and raping her after unlawfully entering her home, WAVE reported.
Kentucky brothers accused of duct taping, raping woman during home invasion.
Kentucky brothers accused of duct taping, raping woman during home invasion.(Elizabethtown Police Department)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WVLT) -A Kentucky man and his juvenile brother are accused of duct-taping parts of a woman’s body and raping her after unlawfully entering her home, WAVE reported.

According to Elizabethtown police, Isabel Tzunux-Zacarias, 20, and his juvenile brother entered the victim’s home on Nov. 25 and found her upstairs.

Police say Tzunux-Zacarias and his brother then grabbed the victim and duct taped her hands, mouth and eyes. Police said the brothers took turns holding the victim down against her will as the other committed sex acts for approximately 30 minutes.

The brothers then duct taped her legs together before leaving.

Tzunux-Zacarias was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center on Dec. 3 and charged with complicity to rape, kidnapping, burglary and sodomy.

The name and charges against his brother have not been released due to his age.

Copyright 2020 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Tennessee
White House: Spread of coronavirus in Tennessee will “remain unyielding” without public health orders
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks in stores.
Clerk shot dead inside Tennessee Dollar Tree
Sweetwater shooting scene
Woman turns self in after shooting at victim near Sweetwater police headquarters
Scott Davis
Former Knox County Commissioner accused of punching dog, striking woman, pulling gun on deputies
Football referee Fred Garcia falls to the turf after being charged by Edinburg's Emmanuel Duron...
Texas prep football player attacks referee, charged with assault

Latest News

Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications
During a CNN town hall, Dr. Anthiny Fauci said the first dose of the vaccine is the “prime”...
Dr. Fauci explains why COVID-19 vaccines come in two doses
This undated photo provided by Time Magazine shows the cover of its Dec. 14, 2020 issue,...
Colorado student, scientist named Time’s ‘Kid of the Year’
Knox County reports 3 new deaths, more than 300 new COVID-19 cases