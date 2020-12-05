Kentucky brothers accused of duct taping, raping woman during home invasion.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WVLT) -A Kentucky man and his juvenile brother are accused of duct-taping parts of a woman’s body and raping her after unlawfully entering her home, WAVE reported.

According to Elizabethtown police, Isabel Tzunux-Zacarias, 20, and his juvenile brother entered the victim’s home on Nov. 25 and found her upstairs.

Police say Tzunux-Zacarias and his brother then grabbed the victim and duct taped her hands, mouth and eyes. Police said the brothers took turns holding the victim down against her will as the other committed sex acts for approximately 30 minutes.

The brothers then duct taped her legs together before leaving.

Tzunux-Zacarias was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center on Dec. 3 and charged with complicity to rape, kidnapping, burglary and sodomy.

The name and charges against his brother have not been released due to his age.

