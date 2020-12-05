LIVE THREAD: Oak Ridge playing for first state title in nearly 30 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge will play for its eighth state championship and first since 1991 Friday night in Cookeville.

Most Oak Ridge players were toddlers the last time the Wildcats made the state championship in 2005 - a 14-7 loss to Ravenwood.

The Wildcats have been playing outstanding defense of late and will have to continue that trend to contain a Summit squad that is putting up 33.9 points per game this season. The Spartans have won ten games in a row, while Oak Ridge has rattled off nine consecutive victories.

FIRST QUARTER

Summit’s offense and Mr. Football finalist Destin Wade had the first crack at things Friday night. Wade, a junior, is a three-star dual threat quarterback who has offers from at least one school from every Power 5 conference aside from the ACC.

From midfield, Summit successfully aired things out on its first drive to pin Oak Ridge in its own end zone, then scored on goal to go a few plays later to take a quick 7-0 lead. Oak Ridge couldn’t get anything going on its first possession and was forced to punt back to Summit after three plays and negative yardage.

Summit quickly marched across midfield again and took a two possession lead on a Wade pass to Brady Pierce from 16 yards out. Summit’s second drive took just five plays and 97 seconds to go 64 yards for a touchdown.

Oak Ridge couldn’t pick up a first down on its second drive of the game, giving the ball back to Summit after just three plays and 1:36 taken off the game clock.

Summit leads Oak Ridge 14-0 after the first quarter. On its only two drives of the first frame, the Wildcats could muster just two three-and-outs. Oak Ridge ended the first quarter with -1 yard of offense.

