Advertisement

LIVE THREAD: Oak Ridge playing for first state title in nearly 30 years

Most Oak Ridge players were toddlers the last time the Wildcats made the state championship in 2005
Joe Gaddis
Joe Gaddis(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge will play for its eighth state championship and first since 1991 Friday night in Cookeville.

Most Oak Ridge players were toddlers the last time the Wildcats made the state championship in 2005 - a 14-7 loss to Ravenwood.

The Wildcats have been playing outstanding defense of late and will have to continue that trend to contain a Summit squad that is putting up 33.9 points per game this season. The Spartans have won ten games in a row, while Oak Ridge has rattled off nine consecutive victories.

FIRST QUARTER

Summit’s offense and Mr. Football finalist Destin Wade had the first crack at things Friday night. Wade, a junior, is a three-star dual threat quarterback who has offers from at least one school from every Power 5 conference aside from the ACC.

From midfield, Summit successfully aired things out on its first drive to pin Oak Ridge in its own end zone, then scored on goal to go a few plays later to take a quick 7-0 lead. Oak Ridge couldn’t get anything going on its first possession and was forced to punt back to Summit after three plays and negative yardage.

Summit quickly marched across midfield again and took a two possession lead on a Wade pass to Brady Pierce from 16 yards out. Summit’s second drive took just five plays and 97 seconds to go 64 yards for a touchdown.

Oak Ridge couldn’t pick up a first down on its second drive of the game, giving the ball back to Summit after just three plays and 1:36 taken off the game clock.

Summit leads Oak Ridge 14-0 after the first quarter. On its only two drives of the first frame, the Wildcats could muster just two three-and-outs. Oak Ridge ended the first quarter with -1 yard of offense.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Tennessee
White House: Spread of coronavirus in Tennessee will “remain unyielding” without public health orders
Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
DA to announce enhanced punishment sought for mother accused in death of Tenn. toddler
generic photos
Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days
The manager was booked into jail and released on a $1,000 bond, Rutherford County Sheriff’s...
Police: Tennessee Wendy’s manager bit teen worker’s shoulder
Sweetwater shooting scene
Woman turns self in after shooting at victim near Sweetwater police headquarters

Latest News

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks in stores.
Clerk shot dead inside Tennessee Dollar Tree
Aquariums in Chicago, Connecticut and Iowa are helping Chattanooga's Tennessee Aquarium save an...
Chicago, Iowa aquariums helping save endangered with Chattanooga aquarium
Tennessee nurse fatally shot driving on Nashville interstate
Avery Christmas Trees sign will be displayed at the reverse parade
Oak Ridge reverse Christmas parade set to attract thousands