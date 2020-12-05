Live Thread: Vols face Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Volunteers, coming off a 5-game losing streak are taking on the No. 6 Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium Saturday afternoon.

First Quarter

The Vols heading into the game with 16 players missing due to contact tracing. One of them is senior center Brandon Kennedy. He’s being replaced by freshman Cooper Mays who’ll start alongside his brother cade on the Ut offensive line. Freshman Harrison Bailey did get the start at quarterback for Tennessee, which received the opening kickoff.

The Vols would go three and out on their first possession following two runs and incomplete pass by Bailey on third down.

On their first possession the Gators would drive down the field behind QB Kyle Trask and his 34 touchdown passes , but the drive would stall at the UT 13 setting up a 30 yard FG attempt by Evan McPherson. The kick is good giving Florida a 3-0 lead over the Vols with 9:19 left in the 1st quarter.

On possession number two, the Vols had trouble running the football and would pick up one first down on a third down completion from bailey to Brandon Johnson, but then Tennessee would be forced to punt. paxton Brooks would boom a 56 yard beauty pushing the Gators back to their own 10 yard line.

The gators would move to the Vols 41, but once again their drive would stall. It was the Tennessee defense holding Trask and company on third and 16 forcing a Florida punt.

