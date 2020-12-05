Advertisement

Make-A-Wish Foundation gives 10-year-old Knoxville girl her dream puppy

Kayleigh Summey, a 10-year-old girl from Knoxville got the French bulldog puppy she was hoping for. She named the dog Stella.
Meet Stella
Meet Stella(Megan Summey)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Kayleigh Summey, a 10-year-old girl from Knoxville got the French bulldog puppy she was hoping for Make A Wish East Tennessee made sure this dream came true.

“I just like how scrunchy their faces are and how funny they are,” said Kayleigh.

She named the puppy Stella.

Her dad Seth Summey said the Make a Wish Foundation is a great organization.

“Just blessed very, very blessed. A lot of people out there don’t get to experience stuff like this. Either from our end- receiving or from giving them or just flat out is experiencing the joy that these wishes bring to these kids,” said Seth.

According to a press release from Make A Wish East Tennessee, Kayleigh loves animals and has from an early age. She wished for a puppy because it will give her comfort, help with anxiety and be a great companion during the pandemic. Kayleigh also said she looks forward to dressing up and pampering her pet.

Make-A-Wish East Tennessee grants wishes to children with critical conditions to provide hope, strength, and joy. Wishes are medicine and can help children face treatment with a renewed commitment. Additionally, wishes give children, their parents, and others a chance to enjoy a special time together.

Because of the pandemic, Make-A-Wish East Tennessee is finding new and creative ways to grant wishes while keeping the special children it serves safe. That includes limiting travel and interactions with crowds and granting “wishes to have.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Tennessee
White House: Spread of coronavirus in Tennessee will “remain unyielding” without public health orders
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks in stores.
Clerk shot dead inside Tennessee Dollar Tree
Sweetwater shooting scene
Woman turns self in after shooting at victim near Sweetwater police headquarters
Scott Davis
Former Knox County Commissioner accused of punching dog, striking woman, pulling gun on deputies
National Guard members who have the proper training or skills will be allowed to work as nurses...
Governor signs order authorizing National Guard to deploy to Tennessee hospitals

Latest News

Officials said search teams will continue to recover debris from the boat in the river in the...
Body of missing man recovered below Fort Loudoun Dam
The week of Dec. 14 is expected to be the busiest week of the year for shipping and delivery.
Holiday shipping deadlines you need to know for major delivery services
A mix of sun and clouds to start Saturday.
Brief wintry mix followed by milder air this week
(MGN Image)
One-year-old fatally struck by vehicle backing out of driveway in Louisiana