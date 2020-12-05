Man killed in Rockford house fire, investigation underway

ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Blount County Fire Department said a man was killed in a house fire early Saturday morning.

According to reports, the fire happened on the 3600 block of Rockford Street around 5 a.m.

Officials said no other individuals were injured during the fire. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the incident.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.