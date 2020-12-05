Advertisement

Man killed in Rockford house fire, investigation underway

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the incident.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Blount County Fire Department said a man was killed in a house fire early Saturday morning.

According to reports, the fire happened on the 3600 block of Rockford Street around 5 a.m.

Officials said no other individuals were injured during the fire. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the incident.

