More snow at LeConte Lodge creates magical winter scene

It’s a winter wonderland at LeConte Lodge after receiving two more inches of snow.
Snow on Mount LeConte
Snow on Mount LeConte(LeConte Lodge)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eleven inches fell at the lodge last week and two more left a fresh dusting Saturday morning.

High temperatures have been in the thirties with lows in the teens on top of Mount LeConte.

According to the official blog, LeConte Lodge sits just below the 6,593′ summit of Mt. LeConte.

You can follow updates about conditions at the lodge here.

