More snow at LeConte Lodge creates magical winter scene

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a winter wonderland at LeConte Lodge after receiving two more inches of snow.

Eleven inches fell at the lodge last week and two more left a fresh dusting Saturday morning.

High temperatures have been in the thirties with lows in the teens on top of Mount LeConte.

According to the official blog, LeConte Lodge sits just below the 6,593′ summit of Mt. LeConte.

You can follow updates about conditions at the lodge here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.