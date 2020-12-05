Advertisement

One-year-old fatally struck by vehicle backing out of driveway in Louisiana

A one-year-old child was fatally struck by a vehicle backing out of a driveway in Baker, Louisiana Friday afternoon, according to Baker police.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLT) -A one-year-old child was fatally struck by a vehicle backing out of a driveway in Baker, Louisiana Friday afternoon, according to Baker police.

WAFB reported, the driver did not see the 1-year-old while backing out.

“What we understand is that it is an accident. We’re just asking that we give the family time to grieve as they come to terms with what is a very tragic situation right now,” said Lt. Avery Johnson with the Baker Police Department.

Baker Police Department officers were called out to Gwendolyn Drive around 3 p.m. Friday.

“And unfortunately because of the nature of the injury, the child succumbed to those injuries and passed away on the scene,” said Lt. Johnson.

WAFB reported some neighbors who live in the area, reacted to the tragic news.

“We’re all rushing so you got to double check make sure before you leave during the holidays. Because you never know where the kids are at, or most of the time the neighborhood dog, because there’s a lot of people who have pets in this neighborhood,” said Reginald Hilliard, a neighbor.

“We ask that everyone take every precaution necessary. Please be mindful of your surroundings, be mindful of your children that are around. Some of them are very excited when they come around and they can be missed. And it’s in those moments that are most crucial, and the most critical. And we’re asking that everyone be vigilant, watch out for their loved ones, because they’re the ones that matter this season,” said Lt. Johnson.

Baker Police say the investigation is ongoing.

