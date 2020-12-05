Peyton Manning travels to Vols vs. Florida game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Sheriff made his way back to Knoxville Saturday to watch the Vols vs. Florida game.

Peyton Manning cheered on the Vols alongside Chancellor Donde Plowman Saturday, Dec. 5.

“Great to see Peyton in Neyland today cheering on our Vols. What an incredible ambassador for our university and the ultimate Volunteer! Go Vols,” said Plowman in a Tweet.

Great to see Peyton in Neyland today cheering on our Vols. What an incredible ambassador for our university and the ultimate Volunteer! Go Vols!🍊🏈 pic.twitter.com/2feamTtNcv — Donde Plowman (@DondePlowman) December 5, 2020

The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off a 5-game losing streak while taking on the No. 6 Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium.

For more information on the live game click the link here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.