Advertisement

Peyton Manning travels to Vols vs. Florida game

The Sheriff made his way back to Knoxville Saturday to watch the Vols vs. Florida game.
Peyton Manning watches Vols alongside Donde Plowman.
Peyton Manning watches Vols alongside Donde Plowman.(Donde Plowman)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Sheriff made his way back to Knoxville Saturday to watch the Vols vs. Florida game.

Peyton Manning cheered on the Vols alongside Chancellor Donde Plowman Saturday, Dec. 5.

“Great to see Peyton in Neyland today cheering on our Vols. What an incredible ambassador for our university and the ultimate Volunteer! Go Vols,” said Plowman in a Tweet.

The Tennessee Volunteers are coming off a 5-game losing streak while taking on the No. 6 Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium.

For more information on the live game click the link here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Tennessee
White House: Spread of coronavirus in Tennessee will “remain unyielding” without public health orders
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks in stores.
Clerk shot dead inside Tennessee Dollar Tree
Sweetwater shooting scene
Woman turns self in after shooting at victim near Sweetwater police headquarters
Scott Davis
Former Knox County Commissioner accused of punching dog, striking woman, pulling gun on deputies
National Guard members who have the proper training or skills will be allowed to work as nurses...
Governor signs order authorizing National Guard to deploy to Tennessee hospitals

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
Missing Texas man killed in possible mountain lion attack
Hawaii
Sick of the cold? Hawaii says it will pay for you to move there
Snow on Mount LeConte
More snow at LeConte Lodge creates magical winter scene
During a CNN town hall, Dr. Anthiny Fauci said the first dose of the vaccine is the “prime”...
Dr. Fauci explains why COVID-19 vaccines come in two doses