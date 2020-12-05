Advertisement

SEC revamps December schedule to make up for postponed games

The new schedule for Dec. 19 includes Vanderbilt’s game at No. 11 Georgia that could not be played as scheduled on Saturday.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The Southeastern Conference has announced a revamped schedule of games to be played on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 as a result of virus-related postponements.

The rescheduling was made necessary following postponements due to the SEC’s COVID-19 protocols. Georgia’s game at Missouri, originally scheduled for Nov. 14, will be played on Dec. 12.

With Vanderbilt’s specialists unable to participate at Missouri last week, Sarah Fuller made history as the first woman to play in a Power Five conference game.

