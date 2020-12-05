Sunny and chilly this afternoon

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of fog this morning, and a cold start as temperatures are in the 30s for most.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 40s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

High’s on Saturday will be near 46 in Knoxville to 42 in Crossville.

In your “I’m All Vol” Forecast, the rain is all gone at Neyland. Sunshine will be pretty tough to generate, though, as clouds are stubborn to clear most of the day Saturday. Game time temperatures start around 47 before hitting the lower 40s by the game’s end.

A few clouds around this evening, but mostly you'll notice the chill in the air. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

This evening will be chilly as temperatures fall quickly after sunset. A few flurries are possible overnight.

Temperatures will be near 40 after sunset. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

By Sunday morning we’ll wake up to patches of fog, a mix of sun and clouds in the sky and temperatures near 29. You’ll want the coat as you head to church on Sunday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is a beauty! We’re near 50 in the Valley, with clouds by night. That precedes some snow in the ‘horseshoe.’ That’s the higher elevations outlining the Tennessee River Valley. This should be a bit more snow than late Friday night. However, it’s not really a big storm, per se.

There’s plentiful sunshine for much of next week but it’s cold and well below typical December weather.

Lows are near freezing pretty much every day this week - and that’s for Knoxville. Dress for cold weather on the Plateau and if you live in the foothills: you could easily be in the low-to-middle 20s every morning next week.

The early forecast for next Saturday is a decent chance of rain showers.

Temperatures get back into the 50s through mid-week. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

