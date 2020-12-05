TBI investigating after man dies during Nashville arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case of a man who died while in the custody of Metro Nashville Police officers following an incident at a home, WTVF reported.

MNPD officials said officers responded to a call at a home on the 800 block of West Sharpe Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, Officer Sutton entered the home after he heard yelling from what sounded like a physical altercation inside and saw a man with a gun through a window.

Officials say Officer Sutton saw Boyd who had a gun standing with the homeowner, a 37-year-old woman who Boyd was visiting.

WTVF reported, Officer Sutton began shouting commands for Boyd to drop his weapon. The woman was able to break free from Boyd and run out the door, followed by two others who had been hiding inside a bedroom.

Officials say Officer Sutton tried to take Boyd into custody, but officials say he physically resisted and the two struggle down the front porch stairs into the yard where Officers Edward Holden and Josh Whitworth joined Officer Sutton struggled to arrest him.

A taser was deployed with two five-second bursts as officers attempted to bring Boyd who was six feet tall and weighed 290 pounds under control.

Boyd was treated with medication by the Nashville Fire Department and was transported to General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“After reviewing body camera footage, the officers worked to de-escalate this interaction,” Chief John Drake stated in the press release. “This was a real-life call with officers making decisions in the moment in their efforts to protect victims and bring a suspect into custody as safely as possible.”

The Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct toxicology.

