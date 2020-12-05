Advertisement

Tennessee nurse fatally shot driving on Nashville interstate

A Tennessee nurse was fatally shot while driving to work on Interstate 440 in Nashville and police are asking any potential witnesses to come forward.
(WTVF)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee nurse was fatally shot while driving to work on Interstate 440 in Nashville and police are asking any potential witnesses to come forward.

Metro Nashville Police said in a statement that 26-year-old Caitlyn Marie Kaufman was traveling to St. Thomas West Hospital on Thursday night when shots were fired into her Mazda CX-5 SUV.

Police say she was found by a Metro Parks officer who thought he was stopping at a crash site before discovering Kaufman had been shot. She died at the scene.

Anyone traveling on I-440 Thursday night who may have seen something out of the ordinary is asked to contact authorities.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Tennessee
White House: Spread of coronavirus in Tennessee will “remain unyielding” without public health orders
Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
DA to announce enhanced punishment sought for mother accused in death of Tenn. toddler
generic photos
Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days
The manager was booked into jail and released on a $1,000 bond, Rutherford County Sheriff’s...
Police: Tennessee Wendy’s manager bit teen worker’s shoulder
Sweetwater shooting scene
Woman turns self in after shooting at victim near Sweetwater police headquarters

Latest News

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks in stores.
Clerk shot dead inside Tennessee Dollar Tree
Aquariums in Chicago, Connecticut and Iowa are helping Chattanooga's Tennessee Aquarium save an...
Chicago, Iowa aquariums helping save endangered with Chattanooga aquarium
Joe Gaddis
LIVE THREAD: Oak Ridge playing for first state title in nearly 30 years
Avery Christmas Trees sign will be displayed at the reverse parade
Oak Ridge reverse Christmas parade set to attract thousands