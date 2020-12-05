Tennessee Titans suspend first-round pick Isaiah Wilson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Titans have suspended former Georgia lineman, first-round draft pick Isaiah Wilson.

Wilson, a former offensive lineman at Georgia was drafted No. 29 by the Titans in the spring NFL Draft.

The team announced it has made roster moves leading up to Sunday, Dec. 6 game against the Cleveland Browns.

According to the Titans, Wilson was suspended for the game against Cleveland for violating club rules.

The Titans play against the Cleveland Browns Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET in Nissan Stadium on CBS.

