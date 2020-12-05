Two hospitalized after serious crash on Maryville Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire Department said two people were taken to the hospital following a crash on Maryville Pike at Apache Trail Friday afternoon.

Officials said one person had to be extracted from the vehicle using hydraulic rescue tools and appeared to have serious injuries.

Another occupant of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital but no information about their condition was released.

Rural Metro Fires stressed the importance of using extra caution while driving on wet roads. “Slow down and take your time. Arrive alive!” officials said.

