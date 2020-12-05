Advertisement

Two hospitalized after serious crash on Maryville Pike

Rural Metro Fire Department said two people were taken to the hospital following a crash on Maryville Pike at Apache Trail Friday afternoon.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire Department said two people were taken to the hospital following a crash on Maryville Pike at Apache Trail Friday afternoon.

Officials said one person had to be extracted from the vehicle using hydraulic rescue tools and appeared to have serious injuries.

Another occupant of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital but no information about their condition was released.

Rural Metro Fires stressed the importance of using extra caution while driving on wet roads. “Slow down and take your time. Arrive alive!” officials said.

