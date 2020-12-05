Advertisement

Uber asking CDC to make drivers essential workers

Uber is asking the CDC to consider drivers essential workers.
(KY3)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 3:34 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Uber is asking the CDC to consider drivers essential workers.

The ride share service is making the request in order to help drivers gain access to early COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The company says its drivers provide critical transportation for essential workers among other services.

The Pfizer and Modera vaccines are expected to begin distribution this month and both require two doses 28 days apart.

