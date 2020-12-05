Uber asking CDC to make drivers essential workers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Uber is asking the CDC to consider drivers essential workers.

The ride share service is making the request in order to help drivers gain access to early COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The company says its drivers provide critical transportation for essential workers among other services.

The Pfizer and Modera vaccines are expected to begin distribution this month and both require two doses 28 days apart.

