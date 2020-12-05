Vols announce Harrison Bailey as starting quarterback against Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced Harrison Bailey will take the starting quarterback position for the Vols against Florida.

Vols fans are hoping for a change after the Vols recent five straight losses. The Vols open the game against the Gators as 18-point underdogs.

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said earlier in the week that one of his quarterbacks was affected by either contact tracing or a positive COVID result. The university can’t disclose anything further.

During a Wednesday press conference, Pruitt said Bailey, “will definitely play,” but Pruitt did not confirm his position as starting quarterback.

The Vols kick off against Florida at 3:30 p.m. on WVLT.

