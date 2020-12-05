Advertisement

Vols super fan says he will attend his 100th football game at Neyland

Super fan Brent Anderson says Saturday’s game against Florida will be a personal milestone
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Brent Anderson loves the Tennessee Volunteers!

Anderson says he remembers his first game walking into Neyland stadium for his first game.

“It was (against) South Carolina, October 25th 2009,” says Anderson.

Anderson says he’s kept track of each game he’s attended & player stats. Out of all of his games, he even has a favorite.

“The 2016 game from 4 years ago for my 34th birthday. That’s when Tennessee beat Florida 38-28. It was the largest comeback in Tennessee football that I ever lived for,” shared Anderson.

Anderson says Saturday’s football game against the Florida Gators will be his 100th game he has attended at the stadium and he’s excited to reach that milestone.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 in Tennessee
White House: Spread of coronavirus in Tennessee will “remain unyielding” without public health orders
Evelyn Boswell / Source: (TBI)
DA to announce enhanced punishment sought for mother accused in death of Tenn. toddler
generic photos
Knox Co. health board passes social gathering regulation as official predicts ‘unprecedented surge’ for COVID-19 in coming days
The manager was booked into jail and released on a $1,000 bond, Rutherford County Sheriff’s...
Police: Tennessee Wendy’s manager bit teen worker’s shoulder
Sweetwater shooting scene
Woman turns self in after shooting at victim near Sweetwater police headquarters

Latest News

Carole Baskin
Carole Baskin shares what she’s got in common with Knoxville film crew
There are lots of clouds on Saturday and widespread fog on Sunday
Cloudy to start the weekend but cold sun ahead
Farley
DOJ: ‘Drug kingpin’ used dead baby’s Social Security number to escape detection in Florida for decades
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks in stores.
Clerk shot dead inside Tennessee Dollar Tree