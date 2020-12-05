Vols super fan says he will attend his 100th football game at Neyland

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Brent Anderson loves the Tennessee Volunteers!

Anderson says he remembers his first game walking into Neyland stadium for his first game.

“It was (against) South Carolina, October 25th 2009,” says Anderson.

Anderson says he’s kept track of each game he’s attended & player stats. Out of all of his games, he even has a favorite.

“The 2016 game from 4 years ago for my 34th birthday. That’s when Tennessee beat Florida 38-28. It was the largest comeback in Tennessee football that I ever lived for,” shared Anderson.

Anderson says Saturday’s football game against the Florida Gators will be his 100th game he has attended at the stadium and he’s excited to reach that milestone.

