Walmart announces more than $19.3 million in cash bonuses for Tennessee associates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Walmart announced nearly $20 million will be distributed in cash bonuses for Tennessee store associates.

According to Walmart, $9.2 million in quarterly bonuses will be given to Tennessee associates’ Nov. 25 paychecks along with $10.1 million in special cash bonuses to be paid to Tennessee associates on Dec. 24 to recognize their sustained commitment toward customers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we come to a close on this historic year, I’m filled with gratitude for how our associates have led through one of the most trying periods for our company and country,” Walmart U.S, President and CEO, John Furner said. “Our associates have stepped up to serve our customers, communities and each other when it was truly needed most, and we’re pleased to recognize their efforts with a quarterly bonus for strong store performance and a fourth special cash bonus.”

Both full- and part-time associates are eligible for the bonus.

