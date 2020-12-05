Who’s on first? No starting QB named ahead of Florida game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The last few months haven’t been the kindest to the Tennessee football program, and things don’t get any easier with No. 6 Florida and Heisman Trophy candidate Kyle Trask coming into town Saturday.

Vols fans are hoping fortunes change after five straight losses and many believe that begins with a fresh face at quarterback when UT plays host to the Gators as 18-point underdogs.

Asked if true freshman QB Harrison Bailey would start v. Florida, Pruitt said: `He’ll definitely play, to what extend, I have not decided yet.’ Pruitt said Bailey has `handled himself well’ in 3 games thus far and he `continues to improve’ and be more `comfortable in the system.' — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) December 2, 2020

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said earlier in the week that one of his quarterbacks was affected by either contact tracing or a positive COVID result. The university can’t disclose anything further, but the third year head coach’s statement got a lot of restless Vols fans buzzing - could freshman Harrison Bailey earn his first start in the Orange and White Saturday afternoon?

While we likely won’t know until the lineups are read for Neyland Stadium to hear, Pruitt did say Wednesday afternoon that Bailey, “will definitely play.”

Big Orange faithful will have to tune in to WVLT at 3:30 p.m. to find out which signal callers suit up for the Vols Saturday.

