Who’s on first? No starting QB named ahead of Florida game

Tennessee is 29-3-1 in regular season games played in December.
Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2020 Fall Camp practice on Haslam...
Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2020 Fall Camp practice on Haslam Field(Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics | Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The last few months haven’t been the kindest to the Tennessee football program, and things don’t get any easier with No. 6 Florida and Heisman Trophy candidate Kyle Trask coming into town Saturday.

Vols fans are hoping fortunes change after five straight losses and many believe that begins with a fresh face at quarterback when UT plays host to the Gators as 18-point underdogs.

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt said earlier in the week that one of his quarterbacks was affected by either contact tracing or a positive COVID result. The university can’t disclose anything further, but the third year head coach’s statement got a lot of restless Vols fans buzzing - could freshman Harrison Bailey earn his first start in the Orange and White Saturday afternoon?

While we likely won’t know until the lineups are read for Neyland Stadium to hear, Pruitt did say Wednesday afternoon that Bailey, “will definitely play.”

Big Orange faithful will have to tune in to WVLT at 3:30 p.m. to find out which signal callers suit up for the Vols Saturday.

