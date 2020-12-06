Advertisement

Bond denied for man accused of murdering 72-year-old woman during argument about feral cats

Malahy was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.(Lexington Police Department)
By Alivia Harris
Dec. 6, 2020
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WVLT/WIS) - A South Carolina man was denied bond after being accused of shooting a woman in the face during an argument about feral cats.

According to police, the argument happened in the parking lot of a shopping center and led to 49-year-old Sean Malahy shooting 72-year-old Judy Burnett in the face.

Officials said Burnett was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators say Burnett and a person who was with Malahy were arguing about feeding cats that live on the streets around the shopping center. Malahy reportedly got involved in the argument that turned physical before the shooting.

According to authorities, Burnett and Malahy had known each other for several years and had an ongoing disagreement about the feeding, trapping, and releasing of feral cats in the area.

Malahy was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

