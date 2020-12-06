Advertisement

California’s bond fire burned more than 7,000 acres

A fast-moving wildfire began late Wednesday in Southern California is 50% contained as of Sunday morning, a slight increase from the day earlier, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
Firefighters battling the Bond Fire haul hose while working to save a home in the Silverado...
Firefighters battling the Bond Fire haul hose while working to save a home in the Silverado community in Orange County, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.(Noah Berger | AP Photo/Noah Berger)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CNN reported, the Bond Fire has burned 7,375 acres, destroyed 28 structures, damaged 19 others and caused thousands to evacuate since it began in Orange County’s Silverado Canyon, according to CalFire.

Mandatory evacuations are still in place in Silverado Canyon, Black Star and the adjacent Baker Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. At least 25,000 residents were initially evacuated due to the fire and two firefighters have been injured battling the blaze.

CNN reported, the fire rapidly spread early Thursday with much of California under extreme fire warnings, as hurricane-force winds, a dry landscape and scorching temperatures set the stage for blazes.

This year’s extreme conditions have tested the limits of fire authorities, who have now battled five of the six largest wildfires in California state history, and for the millions of residents who have endured them.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

