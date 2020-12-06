Caryville’s Chadwell shining on national stage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jamey Chadwell grew up on a 22-acre farm about 30 miles northwest of Knoxville in Caryville Tennessee. He played football at Anderson County High School and then went on to play his college ball at ETSU.

Now 43 years of age, Chadwell continues to earn his stripes inn the college football profession taking a Coastal Carolina program to an undefeated record and number 14 national ranking in the Associated Press Top-25 poll this past week.

Then came Saturday’s big win over previously unbeaten BYU. A game that was scheduled just a couple days prior after No. 25 Liberty had to back out of the game due to COVID-19 concerns. The Cougars, traveling more than 2,200 miles to the South Carolina coast eagerly stepping in Thursday. Well, Chadwell’s Chanticleers had ESPN’s Gameday bunch on Conway, SC for the matchup and the game wouldn’t disappoint with Coastal CJ Marable rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns and No. 14 Coastal Carolina continued its perfect season with a 22-17 win after stopping BYU’s Dax Milne at the 1-yard line as time expired. Coastal holding the Cougars to a season low in points.

Chadwell’s also been part of the conversation on the coaching carousel. He’s been named as a possible candidate for the Vanderbilt job. The Commodores are said to be looking for an offensive minded coach and Chadwell fits that bill, not to mention his roots in Tennessee. Chadwell could certainly try to capitalize on the special year he’s having for a program that is only in its 4th year in FBS. Not to mention, Vandy could offer him much more than he’s making at Coastal.

Always great to see our East Tennessee friends doing well and right now, that is certainly the case for Jamey Chadwell and his Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

