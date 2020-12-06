Advertisement

FedEx driver surprises boy with new basketball hoop after noticing boy playing with broken one

A FedEx driver makes her regular delivery stops in an Indiana neighborhood when she’d come across a young boy playing basketball with an old rusty, bent hoop, CNN reported.
(KGNS)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) -A FedEx driver made her regular delivery stops in an Indiana neighborhood when she’d come across a young boy playing basketball with an old rusty, bent hoop, CNN reported.

Audrey Robinson decided to get the boy, 11-year-old Elijah Maines, a new basketball and hoop and had the hoop installed while the family wasn’t home.

She left a note saying, “Just wanted you and your son to have the best hoop that’ll grow with him and all his friends,” she wrote, signing it as “just one of the FedEx drivers in the area.”

“It was crazy to me how happy he was with the bent up, broken hoop. Every time I saw him he was so joyful playing basketball. Seeing him so happy stuck with me,” Robinson told CNN. “I just wouldn’t stop thinking about it, I really wanted to get him a hoop. I was like, ‘Is that weird?’ But then I just said, you know what, he deserves it, I’m getting him a hoop.”

After installing the hoop and leaving the note, Robinson didn’t return to the neighborhood for weeks. She thought the family wouldn’t realize it was her, she said, but she was more than satisfied to know in her heart she probably “made the kid’s day.”

CNN reported, Elijah’s family had gone through a difficult year with four deaths of family members. Coledo Wheeler, Elijah’s mom says her gift “changed their lives.”

“I read the note, and the moment I realized who it was from, I just immediately started to cry,” Wheeler said.

“When Elijah came home and I showed it to him, he got really emotional. He got teary-eyed but he’s an 11-year-old boy so he really didn’t want to admit he was crying,” she laughed. “He just sat there for 10 minutes staring at the ball until it really touched him that she went out of her way to do something just for him.”

Wheeler says for nine years, ever since Elijah was 2-years-old he had been playing with that same old bent hoop.

