Advertisement

Suspect apprehended after Georgia campus goes on lockdown

Kennesaw State University outside of Atlanta has reported that an “armed intruder” has been...
Kennesaw State University outside of Atlanta has reported that an “armed intruder” has been seen on campus and is urging students and others there to seek shelter until further notice.(Source: Gray News/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kennesaw State University says normal operations can resume at its campuses Sunday, about an hour after the school outside of Atlanta told students on one of its campuses to hunker down because of an “armed intruder.”

The university said via Twitter that a “suspect has been apprehended and there is no threat to either KSU campus.”

The school said earlier that a suspect was seen near the Machinist Lodge on the Marietta campus at about 2:40 p.m. The campus is located in Marietta, about 20 miles (about 32 kilometers) north of Atlanta.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks in stores.
Clerk shot dead inside Tennessee Dollar Tree
National Guard members who have the proper training or skills will be allowed to work as nurses...
Governor signs order authorizing National Guard to deploy to Tennessee hospitals
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications
Hawaii
Sick of the cold? Hawaii says it will pay for you to move there
Two hospitalized in crash on Maryville Pike
Two hospitalized after serious crash on Maryville Pike

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for...
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID
Renee Nicolo's custom designs highlilght what towns across Tenessee have to offer.
East Tenn. woman’s custom designs highlight towns across the state
A quick clipper system will bring a light mix first thing Monday morning.
Wintry mix followed by sunshine, milder air
MTSU ends football season early
Koala wanders into Australian family’s home and climbs their Christmas tree