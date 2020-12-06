Advertisement

Investigation underway after Kentucky homeowner shoots intruder

The suspect was airlifted to an Indianapolis area hospital for further treatment from the gunshot wound. He is currently listed in critical condition.
The suspect was airlifted to an Indianapolis area hospital for further treatment from the...
The suspect was airlifted to an Indianapolis area hospital for further treatment from the gunshot wound. He is currently listed in critical condition.(KY3)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ky. (WVLT/WAVE) - Officials with the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is underway following an incident between a homeowner and an intruder.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 7:15 p.m. Friday. A homeowner called dispatch and said he shot an intruder that had broken into his home, WAVE reported.

The homeowner said there was an altercation between the two.

When officials arrived on the scene, the Elizabethtown Fire Department called in stating a man that had been shot arrived at the station.

Investigators said there was a physical altercation between the homeowner and the suspect who had entered the home. The homeowner then shot the suspect, who left and drove himself to the fire department seeking medical attention.

The suspect was airlifted to an Indianapolis area hospital for further treatment from the gunshot wound. He is currently listed in critical condition.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks in stores.
Clerk shot dead inside Tennessee Dollar Tree
National Guard members who have the proper training or skills will be allowed to work as nurses...
Governor signs order authorizing National Guard to deploy to Tennessee hospitals
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications
Hawaii
Sick of the cold? Hawaii says it will pay for you to move there
Two hospitalized in crash on Maryville Pike
Two hospitalized after serious crash on Maryville Pike

Latest News

Renee Nicolo's custom designs highlilght what towns across Tenessee have to offer.
East Tenn. woman’s custom designs highlight towns across the state
A quick clipper system will bring a light mix first thing Monday morning.
Wintry mix followed by sunshine, milder air
MTSU ends football season early
Koala wanders into Australian family’s home and climbs their Christmas tree
Spencer Waters, who was born and raised in Knoxville, flew over Neyland Stadium in one of the...
Knoxville man participates in Neyland Stadium flyover