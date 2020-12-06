Advertisement

Knoxville man participates in Neyland Stadium flyover

Spencer Waters, who was born and raised in Knoxville, flew over Neyland Stadium in one of the four aerial jets as a part of the Marine Corps demonstration.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 6, 2020 at 4:10 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man got the chance to participate in a Vol tradition ahead of Tennessee’s game against Florida on Saturday.

While the event was special, it was not the first time Waters had participated in a flyover. He previously participated in a flyover over Arlington Cemetery.

“It is definitely different knowing there are a ton of amazing football fans who are bleeding orange and excited football than the solemn event of a funeral,” Waters said. “Two completely different things.”

