Knoxville man participates in Neyland Stadium flyover

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man got the chance to participate in a Vol tradition ahead of Tennessee’s game against Florida on Saturday.

Spencer Waters, who was born and raised in Knoxville, flew over Neyland Stadium in one of the four aerial jets as a part of the Marine Corps demonstration.

While the event was special, it was not the first time Waters had participated in a flyover. He previously participated in a flyover over Arlington Cemetery.

“It is definitely different knowing there are a ton of amazing football fans who are bleeding orange and excited football than the solemn event of a funeral,” Waters said. “Two completely different things.”

