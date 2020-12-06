Advertisement

Koala wanders into Australian family’s home and climbs their Christmas tree

(KSFY)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(WVLT/CBS) - A Koala wanted to join in on the holiday festivities of an Australian family, so much so, that he wandered into their home and climbed their Christmas tree.

“Well that’s something you don’t see every day,” wrote Amanda McCormick in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “We just came home to a real-life koala up our Xmas tree in our lounge room!”

McCormick shared the photos on her Facebook page showing the animal looking cozy in the tree among all the ornaments. She said a family member left the back door to the home open so the dog could go in and out one morning.

“Little lady must have just wandered in and made herself at home!” McCormick said.

The family called a koala rescue organization to safely remove the animal from the home.

The organization said when its hotline operator received the call about the holiday koala, she thought she was being pranked.

Officials said koalas found in homes should be left alone until trained individuals can remove them, “as they can be quite aggressive when confronted.”

