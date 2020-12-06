Advertisement

MTSU ends football season early

The MTSU football season has come to an end, the university announced on Saturday.
(WTAP)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 4:04 PM EST
Athletic Director Chris Massaro said that with the latest schedule adjustment, the Blue Raiders will not play any more make-up games.

“It has been a very long and challenging season, and we felt it was time for the players to go home and be with family,” said Massaro. “There’s not a book on how to navigate a virus in college football, so we were all experiencing it for the first time and learning as we went. All involved deserve a lot of credit.

The team had not played since November 21, when they defeated Troy University.

Their game against UAB intended for Saturday, Dec. 5 was canceled due to COVID-19 issues for MTSU.

The Blue Raiders went 3-6 this season.

“It’s disappointing not to finish out the year, but I am extremely proud of the way our players handled every adverse situation thrown at them,” said Head Coach Rick Stockstill. “We won two of our last three games, and I thought we were getting much better. We were a different team toward the end of the year, and that says a lot about the effort, attitude and toughness we stress each day. We can build on that foundation for the 2021 season.”

MTSU says it will give more information this week for fans wanting refunds.

