Advertisement

Police searching for Tenn. man who reportedly robbed 5 businesses in 12 hours

Police said just before each of the robberies, the suspect asked about room rates.
Police said just before each of the robberies, the suspect asked about room rates.
Police said just before each of the robberies, the suspect asked about room rates.(MNPD)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department are on the search for a man accused of robbing five businesses within 12 hours.

According to police, the man robbed a Cash Express at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Wyndham Hotel at 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Courtyard by Marriot at 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Mapco at 12:04 a.m. Friday and the Best Western at 12:20 a.m. Friday.

Police said just before each of the robberies, the suspect asked about room rates.

The suspect is described as a 5′11″ man with a beard and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black knit hat, dark blue “All Star” jacket with a logo on the back, a yellow traffic vest underneath the jacket, and black cargo pants. The suspect was seen driving a dark sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks in stores.
Clerk shot dead inside Tennessee Dollar Tree
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications
National Guard members who have the proper training or skills will be allowed to work as nurses...
Governor signs order authorizing National Guard to deploy to Tennessee hospitals
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Two hospitalized in crash on Maryville Pike
Two hospitalized after serious crash on Maryville Pike

Latest News

Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton’s ‘Holly Dolly Christmas’ airing on WVLT Sunday
This undated booking photo from the Antioch (Illinois) Police Department shows Kyle...
California attorney withdraws from Rittenhouse criminal case
Hawaii
Sick of the cold? Hawaii says it will pay for you to move there
A Tenn. man has been added to TBI's Most Wanted list.
Tenn. man on TBI’s Most Wanted list for homicide arrested in Ohio