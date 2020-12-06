Police searching for Tenn. man who reportedly robbed 5 businesses in 12 hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department are on the search for a man accused of robbing five businesses within 12 hours.

According to police, the man robbed a Cash Express at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Wyndham Hotel at 11:40 p.m. Thursday, Courtyard by Marriot at 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Mapco at 12:04 a.m. Friday and the Best Western at 12:20 a.m. Friday.

Police said just before each of the robberies, the suspect asked about room rates.

The suspect is described as a 5′11″ man with a beard and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black knit hat, dark blue “All Star” jacket with a logo on the back, a yellow traffic vest underneath the jacket, and black cargo pants. The suspect was seen driving a dark sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Malibu.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.