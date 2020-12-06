Advertisement

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt game time announced

The Vols are headed on the road against the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday, Dec. 12.
KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 10, 2020 - Defensive back Romello Edwards #7 of the Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 10, 2020 - Defensive back Romello Edwards #7 of the Tennessee Volunteers during practice on Haslam Field in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics(Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics | Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Vols are headed on the road against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Saturday, Dec. 12.

The Southeastern Conference announced Sunday afternoon, the Vols will be taking on the Commodores at 4 p.m. ET.

The game will be aired on SEC Network.

The Vols fell to the Florida Gators 31-19 at Neyland Stadium Saturday, Dec. 5.

