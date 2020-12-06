Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt game time announced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Vols are headed on the road against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Saturday, Dec. 12.

The Southeastern Conference announced Sunday afternoon, the Vols will be taking on the Commodores at 4 p.m. ET.

The game will be aired on SEC Network.

The Vols fell to the Florida Gators 31-19 at Neyland Stadium Saturday, Dec. 5.

