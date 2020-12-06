Advertisement

Vols to accept bowl bid despite losing record

Typically, a team needs at least a .500-record to receive a bid to a bowl game.
A KC-135 Strato Tanker with the 134th ARG flies over during pre-game activities at Neyland...
A KC-135 Strato Tanker with the 134th ARG flies over during pre-game activities at Neyland Stadium Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019. / Source: (Michael Patrick/WVLT)(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite the Vols recent 6-game losing streak, the team could still play in a bowl game this season.

Typically, a team needs at least a .500-record to receive a bid to a bowl game.

Due to the shortened season during the pandemic, the NCAA will allow teams with a losing record to participate in bowl games.

During a press conference, Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt said Tennessee will accept an invitation to a bowl game, regardless of their record.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks in stores.
Clerk shot dead inside Tennessee Dollar Tree
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications
National Guard members who have the proper training or skills will be allowed to work as nurses...
Governor signs order authorizing National Guard to deploy to Tennessee hospitals
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
Two hospitalized in crash on Maryville Pike
Two hospitalized after serious crash on Maryville Pike

Latest News

Renee Nicolo's custom designs highlilght what towns across Tenessee have to offer.
East Tenn. woman’s custom designs highlight towns across the state
Coastal Carolina head football coach
Caryville’s Chadwell shining on national stage
Christopher Poynter celebrated his 32nd birthday today!
‘He loves fire trucks’: Barren Co. family celebrates autistic son’s birthday with drive-by from first responders
A quick clipper system will bring a light mix first thing Monday morning.
Brief wintry mix followed by milder air this week