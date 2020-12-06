Vols to accept bowl bid despite losing record
Typically, a team needs at least a .500-record to receive a bid to a bowl game.
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Despite the Vols recent 6-game losing streak, the team could still play in a bowl game this season.
Due to the shortened season during the pandemic, the NCAA will allow teams with a losing record to participate in bowl games.
During a press conference, Head Coach Jeremy Pruitt said Tennessee will accept an invitation to a bowl game, regardless of their record.
