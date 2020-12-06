Advertisement

Will Vols basketball play Colorado?

The Tennessee Basketball Twitter account seemed to insinuate that the team will face Colorado next.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Basketball Twitter account seemed to insinuate that the team will face Colorado next.

The cryptic Tweet posted Saturday simply read, “Next opponent: No context.”

The images in the post seem to indicate Colorado, but no date for the possible match was given.

The Vols were initially set to face UT Martin on Wednesday, but that game was scrapped due to COVID-19. Earlier this week officials said they were searching for a new team to play.

