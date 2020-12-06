Wintry mix followed by sunshine, milder air

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another chance for a wintry mix kicks off the work week, but this round will be lower impact than last week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Sunday morning’s foggy start gave way to a bit of sunshine through lunchtime, helping to push high temperatures into the low to mid 50s for much of the area. Clouds will continue to stream in and thicken up throughout the evening as temperatures start to slide through the 40s.

A weak storm system skirts just to our south Sunday night into Monday, so we won’t catch the brunt of the moisture from this. However, it could be cold enough for us to see a brief transition from rain to a light wintry mix or even light snow by Monday morning and midday. No accumulation is expected across the valley, but a light dusting will be possible for the Cumberland Plateau region. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Smokies where between two and four inches of snow will be possible. Temperatures will climb from the mid 30s in the morning into the low 40s by the afternoon.

Only light accumulations of snow are expected for the plateau and the Smokies though Monday. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will slowly thaw as the sunshine returns for the remainder of the work week. We should sneak back into the lower 50s by Wednesday and flirt with 60 degrees by Thursday and Friday.

The next decent round of rain arrives next weekend as another cold front sweeps across the area. The best day for rain appears to be Saturday, with another brief transition to a wintry mix as this storm system moves out late Sunday into early Monday. Highs will slide from the mid 50s into the mid 40s.

A brief wintry mix kicks off the week before sunny, milder weather returns. (WVLT)

