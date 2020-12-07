Advertisement

13 sickened by high carbon monoxide level at East Tennessee home

Fairbanks said three EMS workers and 10 others were treated for carbon monoxide sickness.
(KKCO)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say 13 people exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide were treated at a Tennessee hospital.

Bradley County Fire Chief and EMS Director Shawn Fairbanks told news outlets that emergency crews were originally called to a home in Bradley County on Sunday night for a potential stroke victim.

Fairbanks said several family members who lived nearby crowded into the home while officials were still on scene.

He said shortly afterward everyone inside began complaining of weakness, dizziness and nausea.

Fairbanks said three EMS workers and 10 others were treated for carbon monoxide sickness.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Guard members who have the proper training or skills will be allowed to work as nurses...
Governor signs order authorizing National Guard to deploy to Tennessee hospitals
Hawaii
Sick of the cold? Hawaii says it will pay for you to move there
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications
Police said just before each of the robberies, the suspect asked about room rates.
Police searching for Tenn. man who reportedly robbed 5 businesses in 12 hours
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks in stores.
Clerk shot dead inside Tennessee Dollar Tree

Latest News

Weigel’s announced its annual tradition called “Weigel’s Family Christmas” will continue to...
Weigel’s Family Christmas to bring joy to kids despite pandemic
Time Magazine declares 2020 'the worst year ever'
Time Magazine declares 2020 the ‘worst year ever’
Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis
Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN
Utah teacher accused of relationship with 14-year-old, sneaking her into classroom in storage bin
The driver went off the left side of the roadway and struck a large boulder, causing the...
Two arrested after Blount Co. deputy chase ends in crash