Alabama sheriff’s office deletes photo of Christmas tree with ‘thugshots’ after backlash

(CNN)-An Alabama sheriff’s office is receiving backlash for posting on social media a photo of a Christmas tree decorated with ‘thugshots,’ CNN reported.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of a Christmas tree altered with mugshots made to look like ornaments and orange slippers as a tree topper to its Facebook page Thursday.

“We have decorated our tree with THUGSHOTS to show how many Thugs we have taken off the streets of Mobile this year! We could not have done it without our faithful followers!” said MCSO Facebook caption.

CNN reported the post sparked outrage in the community that led the sheriff’s office to remove it from social media.

“This is inappropriate, shameful, disrespectful, despicable, disgusting and embarrassing to the citizens of Mobile County.” Mobile County’s NAACP chapter President Robert Clopton said in a statement Friday. “We live in a very volatile time... I mean, the relationships between law enforcement and the general public has been compromised.”

According to CNN affiliate WPMI, MCSO received death threats and threats its building would be burned down if the post wasn’t removed.

“We have removed our latest post on social media from Thug Thursday. There is no post more important than the lives of our deputies and the work they do in our Community. The death threats, fire to our building and other negative messages were not from our community, however if this post jeopardizes the relationship between law enforcement and other communities then we felt it best to remove it,” MCSO spokesperson Lori Myles said in a statement.

