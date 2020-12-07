All lanes reopened on I-75 South in Loudon Co. following fatal crash

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced all lanes have reopened on Interstate 75 South in Loudon County following an early morning crash.

According to officials, the crash happened at mile marker 74 Monday morning. Following the crash, the interstate was completely shut down just south of the Sugarlimb Road exit, according to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic was diverted at Exit 76, the Sugarlimb Road exit, due to the crash investigation.

LCSO deputies, TDOT and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers were on the scene. The crash is under investigation.

