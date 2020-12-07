Advertisement

Basketball Vols to take on Cincinnati Saturday afternoon

Tennessee has canceled five games due to COVID-19 issues within its program or an opponent’s program.
Tennessee basketball game
Tennessee basketball game
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols will welcome the Cincinnati Bearcats to Knoxville on Saturday.

The matchup will begin at 12:30 p.m. and be aired on the SEC Network.

The Vols will open the season on Tuesday against Colorado at Thompson Boling Arena at 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN+.

Colorado is the fourth different season opener UT has scheduled.

Tennessee has canceled five games due to COVID-19 issues within its program or an opponent’s program.

